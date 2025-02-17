26 multi-parish healthcare facilities to attend Fletcher’s Annual Healthcare Career Fair

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce their Annual Healthcare Career Fair will return this February.

26 multi-parish healthcare facilities and 7 higher education and resource organizations will be present at the Fletcher Nursing & Workforce Building, sharing important information about healthcare-related programs. There will also be advisors from the Nursing & Allied Health Program to assist with any questions about the information provided.

While this event is put on for Fletcher students and alumni, the public is also welcome to attend this event– which will help accelerate hirings within the healthcare field.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes if possible, communicate professionally with employers, treat employer encounters as if they are interviews, and dress in proper attire to make a great first impression.

The Fletcher Technical Community College Annual Healthcare Career Fair will take place on February 27 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.