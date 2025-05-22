Acadian Elementary’s Tonia Cook named 2026 Principal of the Year Finalist

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the 2026 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists. These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession.

“Each of these finalists has gone above and beyond to ensure that students succeed,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “ We are proud to recognize and celebrate their exceptional work.”

2026 Principal of the Year Finalists

Tonia Cook, Acadian Elementary, Terrebonne Parish

Jennifer Burris, Benton Intermediate School, Bossier Parish

Anesha Ross, Mansfield High, DeSoto Parish

Kyle Fontenette, Mayfair Laboratory School, East Baton Rouge Parish

Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High, Livingston Parish

Hollie Folse, Paulina Elementary, St. James Parish

Brandon Singleton, Grand Coteau Elementary, St. Landry Parish

Christian Monson, Mandeville High, St. Tammany Parish

Dr. Anna Faye Caminita, Ponchatoula High, Tangipahoa Parish

2026 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Tante Poche’, Gonzales Middle, Ascension Parish

Katherine “Kaki” Willrich, Neville High, City of Monroe School District

Carla Bringier-Mason, Edward Hynes Charter School, Hynes Charter School Corporation

Aaron Beaubouef, Jennings High, Jefferson Davis Parish

Brittany Hebert, Broussard Middle, Lafayette Parish

Erin Cosse’, Belle Chasse Elementary, Plaquemines Parish

Ali Angelle, Teche Elementary, St. Martin Parish

Delanea Buffalo, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish

Regena Beard, Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary Community School District

Semifinalists were named in March. Finalists were selected through a rigorous review process that evaluated their impact on student outcomes, instructional practice, leadership skills, and contributions to their communities. The LDOE recognizes these educators as models of excellence and professionalism.

Overall recipients will be named and all state-level honorees will be celebrated at the 19th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on July 26, 2025, at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers, a nonprofit organization that supports excellence in education across Louisiana.