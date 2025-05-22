Acadian Elementary’s Tonia Cook named 2026 Principal of the Year Finalist

House advances scaled-back online sports betting tax increaseMay 21, 2025
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the 2026 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists. These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession.
“Each of these finalists has gone above and beyond to ensure that students succeed,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “ We are proud to recognize and celebrate their exceptional work.”
2026 Principal of the Year Finalists
- Tonia Cook, Acadian Elementary, Terrebonne Parish
- Jennifer Burris, Benton Intermediate School, Bossier Parish
- Anesha Ross, Mansfield High, DeSoto Parish
- Kyle Fontenette, Mayfair Laboratory School, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Justin Wax, Denham Springs Junior High, Livingston Parish
- Hollie Folse, Paulina Elementary, St. James Parish
- Brandon Singleton, Grand Coteau Elementary, St. Landry Parish
- Christian Monson, Mandeville High, St. Tammany Parish
- Dr. Anna Faye Caminita, Ponchatoula High, Tangipahoa Parish
2026 Teacher of the Year Finalists
- Tante Poche’, Gonzales Middle, Ascension Parish
- Katherine “Kaki” Willrich, Neville High, City of Monroe School District
- Carla Bringier-Mason, Edward Hynes Charter School, Hynes Charter School Corporation
- Aaron Beaubouef, Jennings High, Jefferson Davis Parish
- Brittany Hebert, Broussard Middle, Lafayette Parish
- Erin Cosse’, Belle Chasse Elementary, Plaquemines Parish
- Ali Angelle, Teche Elementary, St. Martin Parish
- Delanea Buffalo, West Feliciana High, West Feliciana Parish
- Regena Beard, Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary Community School District
Semifinalists were named in March. Finalists were selected through a rigorous review process that evaluated their impact on student outcomes, instructional practice, leadership skills, and contributions to their communities. The LDOE recognizes these educators as models of excellence and professionalism.
Overall recipients will be named and all state-level honorees will be celebrated at the 19th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on July 26, 2025, at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers, a nonprofit organization that supports excellence in education across Louisiana.