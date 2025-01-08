Applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Bayou Region Pitch Night Competition

Lockport’s Chris Huddleston named Lafourche Parish Assistant District AttorneyJanuary 8, 2025
Do you have a brilliant business idea or an established venture ready to take the next step? Applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Bayou Region Pitch Night: A Business Pitch Competition!
The Bayou Region Incubator is looking for innovative entrepreneurs from Assumption Parish, Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, St. Mary Parish, and St. James Parish to come and share their business pitches while competing to win the grand prize of $10,000. See the winners of the first-ever competition here.
“Join us at the Bayou Region Pitch Night for an exciting evening of innovation and entrepreneurship. This in-person event is your chance to witness up-and-coming startups compete by pitching their ideas to a panel of judges,” reads a statement from the Bayou Region Incubator. “Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious about the latest trends, this is the place to be! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and be inspired.”
Applications from businesses of all kinds are highly encouraged– Whether you’re in tech, food, retail, or something completely unique, the Bayou Region Incubator wants to hear from you.
Applications are now open until January 26, 2025. The pitch competition will take place on April 24, 2025 from 5:00-9:00 PM at the Bayou Region Incubator in Thibodaux. To apply for the competition, please click here.
For more information, please visit the Bayou Region Incubator on Facebook.