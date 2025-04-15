Bayou fishermen invited to vital meeting on safety, legislation, and community resources this week

LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant will be hosting an important meeting for all fishermen in the bayou area this week.

Local fishermen are invited to come learn about important LDWF updates, an update on current legislation, vessel safety review and demonstrations, Bycatch Reduction Devices (BRDs) project updates, and community resilience research. Lunch and free health screenings from the Terrebonne General Health System will be provided.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Dulac Branch Library (200 Badou Drive). To register, please contact Haley Gambill at (828) 406-7673 or email mgambill@agcenter.lsu.edu.

For more information, please visit Louisiana Sea Grant on Facebook.