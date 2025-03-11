Bayou Pediatrics to join Manning Family Children’s in April

On April 1 Bayou Pediatrics, a long-serving private pediatrics clinic located in Houma, will join Manning Family Children’s network of pediatric primary practices. A team of four providers will join the Manning Family Children’s medical staff, where they will continue to offer expert pediatric primary care services for children and families across the Houma community, now with seamless access to the specialized services and expertise only available from Manning Family Children’s.

Pediatricians Kimberley Barner, MD, Bernard Ferrer, MD and Alisha Totina, MD will continue the same level of expert care that their patients and families have come to know and trust, along with nurse practitioner Matt Hebert, FNP-C, now under the Manning Family Children’s name.

“Dr. Barner, Dr. Ferrer and Matt Hebert each bring more than 25 years’ experience, and Dr. Totina has practiced for more than 15 years,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “We are thrilled to add the dedication and expertise of this excellent practice to our family and know they will continue to best serve the medical needs of children and families of the Houma community as we move forward into this next chapter, together.”

This growth furthers the impact of Manning Family Children’s more than 40 pediatric primary care providers who are dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of young patients and their families, now out of 17 locations across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi gulf coast. On healthy days and sick days – and for any health needs in between – the pediatricians at Manning Family Children’s are dedicated to caring for children from birth through adolescence, serving 131,000 children in 2024.

“Bayou Pediatrics has proudly cared for the children and families of the Houma community for more than 27 years,” said Nicole Laborde, AVP, Hospital Operations for Manning Family Children’s. “The practice will remain a trusted resource for families, now under the Manning Family Children’s umbrella, with added benefits including access to a comprehensive range of pediatric specialists, 24/7 virtual care, a robust patient portal, and more.”

With more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids, Manning Family Children’s proudly delivers lifesaving and lifechanging care for all children, with nationally leading programs including its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Neonatology, Pulmonology, and Rehabilitation programs, Behavioral Health, Trauma and Grief, Gun Safety, ThriveKids, and more than 40 other pediatric specialties. In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long-serving community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves.

To make an appointment at the Manning Family Children’s Pediatrics (Bayou Pediatrics) clinic located at 569 Enterprise Dr., Houma, LA, call 985.872.6405. For more information visitmanningchildrens.org.