Bayou Region Incubator announces finalists for 2025 Pitch Night Competition

The Bayou Region Incubator (BRI) has officially announced the finalists for the highly anticipated 2025 Bayou Region Pitch Night competition, set to take place on April 24 at the incubator’s headquarters in Thibodaux. This annual event showcases the region’s most promising startups, offering them a platform to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges and a live audience.

The selected finalists represent a diverse range of industries, highlighting the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thriving in the Bayou Region. This year’s top 10 competitors are:

Swim with Ms. Kim ISR

J^2 Mobile Notary

Southern Merch

Bourbon Watch

Haulr

Geaux Paddle

Jellybeans Playplace

Passio Studio

Sunset Slush 985

HuntHub

The 2025 Bayou Region Pitch Night is expected to draw a strong crowd of local business leaders, investors, and supporters eager to hear from emerging entrepreneurs. Finalists will have the opportunity to present their business models, share their visions for growth, and compete for potential funding, mentorship, and recognition.

Community members and business enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and support these local entrepreneurs. Tickets are now available for purchase at: https://bayouregionincubator.org/bri-pitch-night/.

Powered by Nicholls State University, the Bayou Region Incubator serves as a hub for entrepreneurship, mentorship, and business growth in South Louisiana. The incubator provides resources, networking opportunities, and strategic guidance to startups in Lafourche, Assumption, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and St. James parishes, fostering economic development and innovation across the region.

For more information on the Bayou Region Incubator and its programs, visit www.bayouregionincubator.org.