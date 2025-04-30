Bayou Region Nonprofits Rally for GiveNOLA Day 2025: Early giving now open

Parish Presidents saddle up for Hobby Horse Showdown at Fletcher’s 5th Annual Derby PartyApril 29, 2025
Step inside the world of Marine Science at LUMCON’s “Meet the Fleet” Houma Open HouseApril 29, 2025
The spirit of generosity is alive and well in the Bayou Region as Lafourche and Terrebonne nonprofits kick off their participation in the 2025 GiveNOLA Day campaign, hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Early giving is now open at GiveNOLA.org, giving donors a chance to support local causes through Tuesday, May 6.
More than two dozen organizations from Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes are participating in this year’s campaign, representing a wide range of missions—from animal rescue and arts education to academic excellence and environmental preservation.
Local nonprofits include:
- Bayou Community Foundation
- Lafourche Animal Society, Inc.
- Barataria – Terrebonne Estuary Foundation
- Lafourche ARC
- Lafourche Council on Aging
- Bayou Country Animal Foundation
- Lafourche Education Foundation
- Bayou Region Arts Council
- Lowlander Center
- Bayou Region Amateur Radio
- Nicholls State University Foundation
- Cajun Music Preservation Society
- South LA Wetlands Discovery Center
- Dulac Community Center
- Southdown Plantation and Museum
- eLearning Academy Foundation
- Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence
- Fourchon Oilman’s Foundation, Inc.
- Hail Mary Rescue
- The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System
- Hope Extreme
- Hope for Animals
- United Houma Nation, Inc.
- Just Cats Rescue and Sanctuary
- United Way for South Louisiana
GiveNOLA Day is an annual online giving movement that unites donors across Southeast Louisiana to support the vital work of nonprofits in their communities. For the Bayou Region, it’s a powerful way to spotlight local efforts and raise crucial funding for long-term impact.
To view the full list of participating organizations or to make a donation, visit www.GiveNOLA.org. Every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference.