Bayou Region Nonprofits Rally for GiveNOLA Day 2025: Early giving now open

The spirit of generosity is alive and well in the Bayou Region as Lafourche and Terrebonne nonprofits kick off their participation in the 2025 GiveNOLA Day campaign, hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Early giving is now open at GiveNOLA.org, giving donors a chance to support local causes through Tuesday, May 6.

More than two dozen organizations from Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes are participating in this year’s campaign, representing a wide range of missions—from animal rescue and arts education to academic excellence and environmental preservation.

Local nonprofits include:

Bayou Community Foundation

Lafourche Animal Society, Inc.

Barataria – Terrebonne Estuary Foundation

Lafourche ARC

Lafourche Council on Aging

Bayou Country Animal Foundation

Lafourche Education Foundation

Bayou Region Arts Council

Lowlander Center

Bayou Region Amateur Radio

Nicholls State University Foundation

Cajun Music Preservation Society

South LA Wetlands Discovery Center

Dulac Community Center

Southdown Plantation and Museum

eLearning Academy Foundation

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence

Fourchon Oilman’s Foundation, Inc.

Hail Mary Rescue

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System

Hope Extreme

Hope for Animals

United Houma Nation, Inc.

Just Cats Rescue and Sanctuary

United Way for South Louisiana

GiveNOLA Day is an annual online giving movement that unites donors across Southeast Louisiana to support the vital work of nonprofits in their communities. For the Bayou Region, it’s a powerful way to spotlight local efforts and raise crucial funding for long-term impact.

To view the full list of participating organizations or to make a donation, visit www.GiveNOLA.org. Every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference.