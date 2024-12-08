Benefit event to support Captain Shawn Waguespack

New turf field at Eric Andolsek Park in Thibodaux is officially open
December 8, 2024
New turf field at Eric Andolsek Park in Thibodaux is officially open
December 8, 2024

The community is invited to come together in support of Captain Shawn Waguespack, a devoted reserve deputy who has served with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. Captain Waguespack is in urgent need of a kidney transplant, and this benefit event seeks to raise essential funds for his medical and living expenses.


Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Chackbay Fairgrounds
  • Entry Fee: $10 donation per person (Kids 12 and under are free)

The day will feature live entertainment by Good Feelings, Strait Country, Heart & Soul, PBR Plus, and Freddie Rodrigue. Attendees can enjoy a gumbo/soup cook-off, a live auction, delicious food, and a 50/50 raffle.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping Captain Waguespack during this challenging time.

Gumbo/Soup Cook-Off Team Registration

Teams interested in participating in the cook-off can register for $150, with the deadline for registration set for Saturday, February 8, 2025. Each team must prepare a minimum of 100 sample-sized servings, with judging based on overall taste and quality. Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, and People’s Choice.


Participants will be provided with a 10’x10′ space, a table, two chairs, and bowls and spoons for serving. Electricity is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Teams may set up starting at 7:00 AM, and all dishes must be ready for judging by 11:30 AM.

For registration and donations, send payment to:
Shawn Waguespack Benefit Fundraiser
301 Canal Boulevard
Thibodaux, LA 70301

For more information, contact Troy Gabby Barrilleaux: (985) 414-3889, or Karl Adams: (985) 859-5306.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 7, 2024

Friends of TPL host East Houma Branch Book Sale

Read more