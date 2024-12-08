Benefit event to support Captain Shawn Waguespack

The community is invited to come together in support of Captain Shawn Waguespack, a devoted reserve deputy who has served with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. Captain Waguespack is in urgent need of a kidney transplant, and this benefit event seeks to raise essential funds for his medical and living expenses.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Chackbay Fairgrounds

Entry Fee: $10 donation per person (Kids 12 and under are free)

The day will feature live entertainment by Good Feelings, Strait Country, Heart & Soul, PBR Plus, and Freddie Rodrigue. Attendees can enjoy a gumbo/soup cook-off, a live auction, delicious food, and a 50/50 raffle.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping Captain Waguespack during this challenging time.

Gumbo/Soup Cook-Off Team Registration

Teams interested in participating in the cook-off can register for $150, with the deadline for registration set for Saturday, February 8, 2025. Each team must prepare a minimum of 100 sample-sized servings, with judging based on overall taste and quality. Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, and People’s Choice.

Participants will be provided with a 10’x10′ space, a table, two chairs, and bowls and spoons for serving. Electricity is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Teams may set up starting at 7:00 AM, and all dishes must be ready for judging by 11:30 AM.

For registration and donations, send payment to:

Shawn Waguespack Benefit Fundraiser

301 Canal Boulevard

Thibodaux, LA 70301

For more information, contact Troy Gabby Barrilleaux: (985) 414-3889, or Karl Adams: (985) 859-5306.