Blanchard, Ganier & Associates welcomes Petrina Dupre Duhe’ as new partner

Blanchard, Ganier & Associates CPAs APC is pleased to announce the addition of Petrina Dupre Duhe’, CPA CFE as a partner in the firm.

Duhe brings 25 years of experience in the accounting and financial industry and has been a vital member of the BGA team since 2015. She is truly dedicated to her clients and passionate about helping them achieve their financial goals.

Duhe was born and raised in Houma, LA. She is a graduate of Terrebonne High School and Nicholls State University, where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2001. Duhe has worked in Public Accounting since 2000 and earned her license as a Certified Public Accountant in 2006. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner and is a member of the AICPA-American Institute of CPAs and LCPA-Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants.

When Duhe’ is not working, she enjoys local theater and attending concerts and festivals and traveling with her husband Danny. Together they have two children, Luke and Danica.

Blanchard, Ganier & Associates CPAs APC has a 25-year track record of providing personalized, quality professional services specializing in management and business consulting, business and individual tax filing and planning, as well as compilations and preparations of financial statements, financing and loan packages, bookkeeping, and payroll and sales tax services.

Blanchard, Ganier and Associates CPAs APC has offices in Houma and Thibodaux to meet all of your professional service needs.