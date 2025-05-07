Bollinger Shipyards and Edison Chouest Offshore launch United Shipbuilding Alliance (USA) to aggressively accelerate U.S. Arctic icebreaking capabilities

Bollinger Shipyards, the largest privately-owned and operated shipbuilder and vessel repair company in the United States, and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO), a global leader in advanced commercial vessel construction and operation, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership called United Shipbuilding Alliance (USA).

This partnership is designed to offer a fully integrated solution to expedited design, construction, and delivery of next-generation icebreakers to directly meet the urgent Arctic operational needs. USA recently responded to the U.S. Coast Guard’s April 11th Request for Information titled, “Arctic Security Cutter (ASC): Icebreaking Capable Vessels or Vessel Designs that are Ready for Construction,” outlining the utilization of a commercial vessel for national security purposes acquisition process that spans 33 months from contract award to delivery.

The viability and effectiveness of commercial vessel construction for national security purposes have been firmly demonstrated through the recent acquisition of the USCGC STORIS (WAGB-21) [ex – M/V AIVIQ]. The STORIS is an American-built icebreaker designed for Arctic conditions and delivered in under three years.

The proposed commercial acquisition method will save U.S. taxpayers more than 40% by reducing and eliminating excess program bloat, government vendor source selection mandates, and redundant bureaucratic reporting mandates. The streamlined approach enables agile execution, smart vendor selection, and the flexibility to shift work across multiple facilities, ensuring projects stay on schedule, minimize disruption, and remain on budget. Programs benefit from stable, contract-driven workforces and flexible timelines, with the ability to shift work across multiple facilities to stay on schedule and control costs. In contrast, government acquisition often suffers from regulatory delays, rigid change management, and increased costs.

“If the mission demands speed, efficiency, and innovation, the answer is clear, let American industry lead,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “The formation of the United Shipbuilding Alliance comes at a pivotal moment and answers President Trump’s call to action in making American Shipbuilding Great Again. I am excited by President Trump’s efforts to reinvigorate America’s shipyards. Through his leadership, he has reignited demand, sparked competition, and challenged American industry to rise to the occasion with urgency and creativity.”

“The creation of the United Shipbuilding Alliance represents a significant evolution in America’s capacity to rapidly address urgent Arctic operational requirements,” said Gary Chouest, President and CEO of Edison Chouest Offshore. “Our collaboration underscores a dedicated commitment to ensuring America retains a decisive edge in maritime capabilities and enhancing national security within the increasingly strategic Arctic region.”

USA will leverage the combined 144 years of expertise and capacity of Bollinger and ECO’s 6,000-plus skilled American workers across their 33 operational shipyards and fabrication facilities across the Gulf of America to rapidly design, build, and deliver icebreakers for commercial and government customers. Between the two American companies, they have built and delivered four icebreakers in the last three decades, and Bollinger is currently constructing the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bollinger took over the struggling PSC program in late 2022 when it acquired Singapored-owned VT Halter, which had amassed more than a quarter billion dollars in losses over the first three years of the program. Last week, Bollinger announced it has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to begin full production activities on the PSC program, underscoring the confidence the U.S. Government places in Bollinger to deliver the nation’s first heavy polar icebreaker in nearly fifty years. Bollinger has delivered over 180 vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard in its more than 40 years of building for the U.S. government.

Bordelon continued, “It is critically important that any vessel transporting U.S. servicemembers and projecting American power abroad be built here in the United States. The United Shipbuilding Alliance is proof that American industry can and will deliver faster, better, and more cost-effectively, by aligning commercial innovation with national security priorities. Together with our partners at Edison Chouest Offshore, we’re leveraging our combined experience, infrastructure, and skilled American workforce to give the United States the tools it needs to lead in the Arctic.”

The U.S. government has demonstrated a clear need for growing, strengthening and accelerating America’s Arctic operational capabilities. Emphasizing innovation, fiscal responsibility, and efficiency, USA will leverage the speed and advanced maritime engineering, naval architects, and designer techniques of commercial construction to streamline the procurement of each vessel, significantly expediting production schedules, and achieving substantial cost efficiencies, benefiting both government needs and taxpayers.