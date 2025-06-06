Bollinger Shipyards awarded exceptional safety award for 20th consecutive year

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) announced that it has earned the 2024 Excellence in Safety Award from the Shipbuilders Council of America (“SCA”), extending the company’s unmatched streak to 20 consecutive years. The award, presented to President and CEO Ben Bordelon at SCA’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., honors Bollinger’s exceptional record of safety, enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention over the past year.

“Safety isn’t simply a policy at Bollinger, it is the foundation of our culture,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “For two straight decades our team has proven that world-class shipbuilding and rigorous safety standards go hand in hand. Whether on the deck plates in Pascagoula or the design offices in Metairie, every member of our 3,700-plus strong workforce understands that protecting our people is the first step toward delivering high-quality vessels on time and on budget.”

Bollinger’s record also reflects a deliberate investment in workforce development, where the company’s commitment to a culture of safety is reinforced every day. The company’s eight-week Shipfitter and Welder Bootcamps, launched in 2024, offers graduates immediate placement in Bollinger’s registered apprenticeship track. The result is a workplace where safety, quality, and career growth reinforce one another and drive Bollinger’s competitive edge in both commercial and government programs.

“Safety is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s the fundamental pillar of operational success in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry,” said Matthew Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “Our workforce is the industry’s greatest asset, and prioritizing their safety ensures we continue delivering for our national security, commercial needs, and economic resilience. Bollinger Shipyard’s recognition reflects the leadership and accountability that not only strengthens individual shipyards but also elevates safety standards across the entire industry.”

To qualify for an annual SCA Safety Award, member shipyards must submit injury and illness data for all four quarters, report zero fatalities within the year, and either achieve a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average or reduce their TRIR by at least 10 percent compared to the previous year.