Bollinger Shipyards hosts 9/11 Steel Transfer Ceremony with US Coast Guard and Local Leaders

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”), a leading designer and builder of high-performance military and commercial vessels, hosted a 9/11 steel transfer ceremony on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in honor of Coast Guard Reservists and 9/11 heroes Vincent Danz and Jeffrey Palazzo. Notably, steel from Ground Zero is treated, handled and transported in the same manner as human remains. Four retired Coast Guard Port Security Chiefs escorted the steel as it wass flown from New York to Bollinger’s Lockport facility. Upon arrival in Louisiana, The Spirit of Louisiana fire truck transported the steel to the shipyard, underscoring the deep connection between first responders and the legacy of service and sacrifice.

Bollinger Shipyards will be fashioning two memorial plaques from the steel that will be permanently affixed to Bollinger-built Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters USCGC VINCENT DANZ and USCGC JEFFREY PALAZZO. In addition to their service as Coast Guard reservists, Danz and Palazzo dedicated their lives to protecting the people of New York City—Danz as a New York Police Department officer and Palazzo as a firefighter with the Fire Department of New York. On September 11, 2001, they made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously attempting to save lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The USCGC VINCENT DANZ (WPC 1162) and USCGC JEFFREY PALAZZO (WPC 1163) will be constructed in Lockport, Louisiana and are scheduled for delivery to the U.S. Coast Guard in 2026.

About the Fast Response Cutter Program

Each Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) is named in honor of an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished themselves in the line of duty. The USCGC VINCENT DANZ (WPC 1162) and USCGC JEFFREY PALAZZO (WPC 1163) continue this tradition, ensuring that their legacies of service and sacrifice endure for future generations.

Hailed as an operational “game changer” by senior Coast Guard officials, the FRC is one of the most versatile and technologically advanced vessels in the Coast Guard fleet. Designed for multi-mission operations, FRCs have been consistently deployed to support the full range of U.S. Coast Guard and joint military operations. Their exceptional performance, expanded operational reach, and adaptability allow them to execute a variety of missions, from maritime security and drug interdiction to search and rescue and national defense.

FRCs have demonstrated unparalleled capability, conducting operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400-nautical-mile journey from their homeport. Measuring 154 feet in length, FRCs are equipped with a flank speed of 28 knots, a state-of-the-art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and a stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

Bollinger Shipyards has been a trusted partner of the United States Coast Guard for over 40 years, constructing 185 cutters for the service, including 59 FRCs delivered out of a contracted 67. These cutters, built at Bollinger’s Lockport, Louisiana facility, reinforce the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting the Coast Guard’s mission and strengthening national security.

Vincent Danz History

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony on November 12, 2019 to announce a new Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) will be named after Vincent Danz, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer. Danz, who served as a Port Security Specialist 2nd Class and as an officer in the NYPD’s Emergency Services United in the Bronx, was providing aid to victims on 9/11 when he perished during the World Trade Center collapse.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz made the announcement in New York City’s Battery Park honoring Danz’s service and sacrifice. This military and public service to both the nation and the city of New York demonstrated incredible dedication and character. The men and women who serve aboard USCGC VINCENT DANZ in the future will proudly carry on his sense of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.

Jeffrey Palazzo History

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony on November 12, 2019 to announce a new Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) will be named after Jeffrey Palazzo, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter. Palazzo, who served as a Machinery Technician 1st Class and was a member of Rescue 5 in Staten Island, perished while assisting others at the scene of the 9/11 attacks.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz made the announcement in New York City’s Battery Park honoring Palazzo’s service and sacrifice. His military and public service to both the nation and city of New York demonstrated incredible dedication and character. The men and women who serve aboard Coast Guard Cutter Jeffrey Palazzo in the future will proudly carry on his sense of honor, respect, and devotion to duty.