Bollinger Shipyards welcomes new CIO bringing over 30 years of tech and business experience

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) announced the hiring of Balan Chidambaram as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO/EVP), where he will lead the development and execution of Bollinger’s IT strategy while further enhancing the company’s already comprehensive physical and digital security initiatives to support its infrastructure, workforce and customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Balan to the Bollinger team,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “His extensive experience in innovative technology solutions and robust security strategies will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our capabilities, protect our infrastructure, and reinforce our commitment to a culture of safety while provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

Chidambaram has more than three decades of experience operating at the intersection of business and technology with a focus on driving operational efficiency and business growth. Prior to joining Bollinger, he was the Chief Technology Officer at GVW Group, an industrial holding company focused on early stage, high growth, and mid-sized businesses, where he had global technology responsibility for all the portfolio operating companies under this holding company.

Chidambaram graduated from National Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also holds a Masters in Mathematics and a Masters in Computer Science from Louisiana State University.