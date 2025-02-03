Boot Barn opens new store in Houma, marking first location in Terrebonne Parish

February 3, 2025
February 3, 2025

A major corporation has recently joined the ranks of businesses in Houma.

This past weekend, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for a brand-new Boot Barn. Located at 1645 Martin Luther King Boulevard, this store will serve as the company’s only location in the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish area.


 

Founded in 1978, Boot Barn has since become the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, offering a broad selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear.

 

Photos provided.



“It is an honor to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great,” reads a statement from the company. “Our vision is simple: to offer a piece of the American spirit.”

 

Store hours for Houma’s Boot Barn location are Monday-Saturday, 9:00 AM-9:00 PM, and Sunday, 11:00 AM-6:00 PM. For more information about businesses opening up in our community, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. 

STAFF

