Celebrate community leaders at the 95th Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Banquet

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is excited to present their 95th Annual Banquet, taking place this January at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center.

The theme will be “A Night in Black & White,” as the local chamber and community come together to celebrate those excelling in Terrebonne Parish in style.

The awards presented will include the Large Small and Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award, and the Most Useful Citizen Award. The event will also feature guest speaker Tisha Powell, esteemed Louisiana native and WAFB 9 News Anchor and Reporter.

Those interested in attending can reserve their spot for an evening of elegance, networking, and inspiration by clicking here.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven, volunteer organization dedicated to improving the quality of life by building a strong economy through promotion of services to members, partnerships and alliances, legislative advocacy, economic development, and programs of action and value to sustain a prosperous and vibrant community. To learn more about the Chamber, please visit their Facebook or website.