Chabert Medical Center earns national recognition for commitment to patient safety

Ochsner Health Bayou Region is pleased to announce that Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center earned a Fall 2024 “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns hospitals across the country grades based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Chabert Medical Center is one of eight Ochsner hospitals in Louisiana to earn an “A” grade in the latest report, including Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

“This is a great accomplishment for the Chabert Medical team, as well as for our patients,” says Ochsner Bayou Region CEO Fernis LeBlanc. “Patients and their safety are always the top priority for Ochsner. The Leapfrog ‘A’ grade is a direct result of our team’s skill and compassion, and their dedication to the entire community.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade hospital rating program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder says achieving an “A” Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Ochsner hospitals.

“It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Ochsner Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

To explore Ochsner Health’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or visit www.ochsner.org/info. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal.