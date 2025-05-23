Chauvin Brothers celebrates 150 years in business

As Chauvin Brothers Inc. celebrates its 150th year operating as the oldest retail business in Terrebonne Parish, the company acknowledges the distinctive significance of this momentous accomplishment with deep appreciation.

Through five generations of leadership, Chauvin Brothers has maintained a steady mission, focused on growth and development in communities throughout the parish and region. The company remains dedicated to providing quality products and personalized service to meet building project needs across the tri-parish area.

Rooted in the bayou region since its inception, Chauvin Brothers has consistently worked to overcome coastal adversity by supporting resources that promote growth and reinvestment into local communities. The company continues to build not only properties, but lasting relationships with community members—relationships that help identify needs and foster partnerships with leaders and advocates to advance progress across the region.

Chauvin Brothers stands on a strong foundation of business principles, encouraging a loyal and long-serving staff to remain invested in finding innovative ways to promote both the company and the community it serves. The team shares a collective commitment to creating a successful environment for Terrebonne Parish and remains dedicated to that investment for years to come.

To celebrate its 150th business anniversary, Chauvin Brothers will host a Community Fun Day Event, “Building Up the Bayou Region,” on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its store and lumberyard, located at 5573 Highway 56 in Chauvin. The event will feature food, music, giveaways, and more.