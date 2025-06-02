CIS and Terrebonne General are first in Louisiana to use the Artix™ Thrombectomy System to treat arterial thrombosis

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the first in Louisiana to use the Artix™ Thrombectomy System to treat arterial blockages. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Pradeep Nair performed this procedure on May 22 at Terrebonne General Health System.

Developed by Inari Medical, the Artix™ Thrombectomy System is the only minimally invasive device that combines mechanical clot disruption with aspiration to restore blood flow in blocked peripheral arteries. Delivered over-the-wire, the system was designed with physician input and provides exceptional treatment flexibility and procedural control, enabling precise, thorough clot removal.

“Developing a rather sudden clot (or thrombus) in an artery of the leg can be dangerous to patients and very challenging to manage. Fortunately, we now have the ability to tackle these serious and often complex problems,” said Dr. Nair. “The Artix device was impressive in that it was able to very easily and effectively capture the rather extensive clots in both of my patients’ legs. I’m pleased to be able to offer this technology to treat our patients suffering from a similar disease process in both the Bayou and Capital Regions.”

Learn more about CIS or schedule an appointment near you at www.cardio.com. For more information about the Inari Medical Artix™ Thrombectomy System, visit www.inarimedical.com.