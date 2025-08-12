CIS and Terrebonne General are first in Louisiana to use the MitraClip™ G5 Valve Repair System

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in Louisiana to use the MitraClip™ G5 transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system to treat mitral regurgitation (MR), or a leaky mitral valve. CIS interventional cardiologists Drs. Peter Fail and Darrell Solet, performed this procedure on May 30 at Terrebonne General Health System.

Manufactured by Abbott, the MitraClip™ G5 (TEER) system is a first-of-its-kind, minimally invasive therapy designed to treat mitral regurgitation (MR) without open-heart surgery. Delivered through a catheter inserted into the femoral vein, this next-generation device allows physicians to gently grasp and clip the mitral valve’s leaflets, significantly reducing backflow of blood. Featuring enhanced maneuverability, intuitive deployment, and optimized control, it offers a treatment option for patients with complex mitral valve anatomy. The procedure has been shown to improve safety, relieve symptoms, and enhance quality of life—marking a major advancement in the treatment of structural heart disease.

“We had the privilege of performing some of the first cases in the area, as part of an early release and evaluation program,” said Dr. Fail. “Dr. Shane Prejean, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, and I have been able to fully evaluate the system in real-world conditions. There are several distinct advantages and enhancements the G5 system offers: the G5 stand holds the delivery system in a more secure manner; the ‘grippers’ are now embedded into the system, making their action much smoother; there is better 1-to-1 clip translation; and a simpler lock-line mechanism. Overall, it’s a very nice set of improvements that provides better control — and hopefully, better clinical results.”

“The MitraClip™ G5 Valve Repair System is the most advanced percutaneous therapy available for the treatment of mitral regurgitation,” said Dr. Solet. “It allows us to perform edge-to-edge repair of the mitral valve without requiring open heart surgery. It provides patients with rather significant improvements in their functional status and quality of life. In addition, the recovery is considerably shorter compared to open heart surgery and the results are long-lasting.”

Mitral valve regurgitation is a condition in which the valve between the two left heart chambers (left ventricle and left atrium) don’t close properly, allowing blood to flow backward into the left atrium of the heart. If left untreated, MR can lead to life-altering symptoms and severe complications and may ultimately lead to heart failure and death. Traditionally, people who were not eligible for the standard-of-care surgery to treat their MR could only manage their symptoms with medications that don’t stop the progression of the disease. Abbott’s MitraClip™ G5 device provides a much-needed treatment option for certain people suffering from this condition.