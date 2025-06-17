CIS and Terrebonne General are first in Louisiana to use the Spur® Peripheral Retrievable Stent System to treat artery disease below the knee

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in Louisiana to use the Spur® Peripheral Retrievable Stent System to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLI) in the lower legs. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Pradeep Nair performed this procedure on June 5 at Terrebonne General Health System.

Developed by Reflow Medical, the Spur® Peripheral Retrievable Stent System is the first and only retrievable stent designed to restore blood flow in narrowed below-the-knee arteries following balloon angioplasty. Featuring a self-expanding stent with integrated balloon dilation technology, the Spur System temporarily supports the artery, widens blockages, and improves circulation—all without leaving a permanent implant behind. This innovative, minimally invasive solution represents a significant advancement in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, particularly for patients with complex or calcified lesions in the lower leg, and provides physicians with a flexible, precise tool for achieving optimal outcomes.

“Treating below-the-knee (BTK) arterial disease in patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) is plagued by early vessel recoil and re-occlusion after standard balloon angioplasty,” said Dr. Nair. “We try to combat this with treatments like atherectomy and stents. Yet, it can be impractical to treat long-segment and multi-vessel BTK disease—often the norm in CLI—with multiple stents. The Spur stent system allows us to modify plaques and combat vessel recoil by utilizing a retrievable stent that can be used both in longer lesions and multiple vessels if required. What this means for the patient is that we are essentially getting a stent-like result without the need to leave any metal behind. In my opinion, this is a big win in our fight against CLI.”

Chronic limb-threatening ischemia is a late stage of peripheral artery disease, which affects blood flow to the legs and feet. Symptoms may include painful cramping during exercise, sores that won’t heal, numbness, coldness, discoloration, or a weak pulse in the foot or leg. Those experiencing symptoms should consult with their cardiologist for evaluation and treatment options.

