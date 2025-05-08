CIS and Terrebonne General are first In The Bayou Region to use the Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in the Bayou Region to use the Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System to treat patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Finn, CIS interventional cardiologist, was the first to perform this procedure on May 5th at Terrebonne General.

Approved by the FDA in November 2023, Medtronic’s Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System is a minimally invasive treatment for people whose high blood pressure stays too high even after lifestyle changes and medication. During the procedure, a doctor inserts a small tube (catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney and sends gentle radiofrequency energy to nerves around the kidney that may be overactive and raising blood pressure. This energy helps calm those nerves. Once the treatment is finished, the tube is removed—leaving nothing behind in the body.

“As we look to improve the way we treat patients with hypertension, CIS and Terrebonne General are interested in utilizing the latest technological innovations that meet the needs of patients and physicians,” said Dr. Finn. “For people with hypertension, medication and/or lifestyle changes can help reduce blood pressure, but studies have shown that many people still don’t have control over this condition. Renal denervation could help fill that gap to potentially provide a blood pressure reduction benefit that is ‘always on’ and doesn’t require a permanent implant.”

“Our cardiovascular physicians are world-class care providers, and introducing this new therapy further demonstrates our focus on the latest in heart health,” says Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO at Terrebonne General. “We are pleased to have treated our first patient with this new technology, and we look forward to continuing to offer innovative hypertension solutions to the people of Southeast Louisiana.”

Traditional treatment options for high blood pressure include lifestyle changes and medications. Medications may cause side effects and often lead to poor adherence, with patients missing doses or not taking medications at all. Hypertensive patients that remain “uncontrolled,” or outside of the normal blood pressure range, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease — including heart attack and heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, and cognitive issues. For many with high blood pressure, the nerves leading to and from the kidneys become overactive, contributing to high blood pressure.

