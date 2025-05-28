Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announces new Executive Director

After an extensive nationwide search, the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA Louisiana) is pleased to announce Rad Trascher as its new Executive Director and CEO.

A seasoned conservation leader and passionate advocate for Louisiana’s coastal resources, Rad Trascher brings over 20 years of experience to the organization’s top leadership role.

Trascher began his tenure with CCA Louisiana in 2004 as Assistant Director and has since held numerous leadership positions, including STAR Tournament Director, Director of Development, and Executive Vice President. His broad experience and deep commitment to the organization’s mission have made him a key figure in its ongoing success.

He succeeds longtime Executive Director and CEO David Cresson, who recently accepted the role of President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association. Since Cresson’s departure, Board Chairman Charlie Caplinger has provided leadership as Interim Executive Director.

“Rad has worn many hats over the years, consistently showing exceptional leadership and an unwavering dedication to our conservation efforts,” said Caplinger. “As we head into what promises to be a historic year for CCA Louisiana, we’re confident the organization is in experienced and capable hands.”

Photos provided by CCA.

With a strong background in conservation policy and stakeholder engagement, Trascher has worked closely with government agencies, industry partners, and community organizations to advance CCA Louisiana’s mission. His comprehensive understanding of the ecological, economic, and recreational value of Louisiana’s coastal ecosystems uniquely positions him to lead the organization into its next chapter.

Trascher expressed both gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.

“I’m honored to lead CCA Louisiana, an organization with a proud legacy of protecting our marine resources,” said Trascher. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated members, partners, and communities to ensure a sustainable and thriving coast for future generations.”

Trascher assumes the role effective immediately and will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers to continue building on CCA Louisiana’s legacy of conservation leadership.

His appointment follows a thorough selection process conducted by a special hiring committee comprised of CCA Louisiana board members and representatives from the national CCA office.