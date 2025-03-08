Coastal Louisiana Congressman to speak at Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Joint Chamber Luncheon

Coastal Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) will be featured as a guest speaker for a special Joint Chamber Luncheon this April.

Congressman Higgins has recently made headlines for leading the fight to get the FDA to end shrimp imports that violate health standards, bringing the issue to President Trump in an official letter and proposing additional tariffs of up to 100%.

“Domestic shrimpers, fishermen, and crawfish producers in Louisiana and across the country face significant challenges competing against foreign seafood industries that are heavily subsidized and engage in illegal dumping into the United States,” Congressman Higgins wrote. “These unrighteous trade practices artificially drive down prices, disrupt fair market conditions, and threaten the livelihoods of hardworking American seafood producers. Without strong and consistent intervention, our seafood industry will remain vulnerable to these illegal trade tactics that erode the competitive market.”

The U.S. shrimp industry is facing a financial crisis. According to NOAA Fisheries, the total value of shrimp fishermen’s catch fell from $522 million in 2021 to $268 million in 2023 and remained close to this level in 2024. With nearly half of the value of the fishery wiped out in a short timeframe, many multi-generational, family-owned small fishing businesses are failing.

Congressman Clay Higgins will be speaking to those in our area during the Joint Chamber Luncheon on April 17, 2025 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Cypress Columns in Gray. The luncheon is hosted by the Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Please register with your designated chamber.