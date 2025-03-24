COLAB appoints Christian Bergeron as Chief Operating Officer

COLAB (formerly the South Louisiana Economic Council) is pleased to announce Christian Bergeron as its new Chief Operating Officer. A Houma, Louisiana native, Bergeron brings extensive experience in community engagement, federal grants, and economic development to COLAB.

Previously, Bergeron served as District Representative and Grants Director for former Congressman Garret Graves in Louisiana’s 6th District, connecting local communities to Washington, D.C., and assisting leaders in securing federal funding for impactful projects.

“Joining COLAB is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the Bayou Region’s growth,” said Bergeron. “With strong plans in place, I’m excited to help implement strategies that drive economic progress. My vision is to foster collaboration, create new opportunities for businesses, and strengthen our economy by maximizing the potential of our region.”

As COO, Bergeron’s priorities include leveraging his network to strengthen partnerships and stakeholder engagement, ensuring COLAB remains a key resource for businesses and communities. He aims to build an effective team and promote the region as an ideal place for education, career growth, and entrepreneurship.

“My role is about fostering both internal success and regional development,” Bergeron added. “By creating a thriving work environment and showcasing our region’s potential, we can drive sustainable economic growth. I am committed to building trust with our partners and ensuring that COLAB’s efforts directly translate into real opportunities for the people and businesses of South Louisiana.”

COLAB President and CEO Christy Zeringue, PCED, expressed confidence in Bergeron’s leadership. “Christian’s deep understanding of our region, combined with his experience in policy and grants, makes him an invaluable asset to COLAB,” said Zeringue. “His enthusiasm and commitment to economic development align perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to see the impact he will make.”

Bergeron holds a Bachelor of Political Science/Pre-Law from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center. He is married to Taylor Bergeron and has two children, Elleanor and Evelynn.

COLAB looks forward to the impact Bergeron will make and welcomes his expertise and vision for the Bayou Region.

For more information about COLAB and its initiatives, visit www.bayouregion.comand follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at @bayouregion