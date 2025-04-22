Creating opportunities and strengthening communities: Second Chance Career and Resource Fair returns to Thibodaux next month

The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole are excited to announce the Bayou Region’s Second Chance Career and Resource Fair in Thibodaux.

“Beyond simply providing second chances, we are passionate about bringing the Bayou Region Career and Resource Fair to life as a powerful collaboration,” reads a joint statement from Louisiana Workforce Commission and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “By joining forces, we’re creating a dynamic, one-stop hub where job seekers can access employment opportunities and essential resources—all in one convenient location. It’s not just a career fair, but a gateway to a stronger, more connected community.”

The Bayou Region’s Second Chance Career and Resource Fair will be held on May 7, 2025 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium located at 310 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about potential jobs in the bayou area, please click here. If you are interested in participating as an employer or resource provider, please contact lfanguy@lwc.la.gov or hester.serrano@la.gov.