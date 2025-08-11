Danos acquires Wood’s onshore oil and gas labor supply operations

On June 30, 2025, Louisiana-based energy services company Danos finalized the acquisition of John Wood Group PLC’s (“Wood”) onshore oil and gas labor supply operations in the U.S.

“We have been in the people business for 78 years,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”

The company has maintained a strong presence in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and other shale plays since 2012, offering a range of production and renewable energy services.

“We’re proud to expand our focus on people and growth,” said Reed Peré, president of Danos. “This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of delivering exceptional service while investing in our team and our customers’ success.”

Danos is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. With a workforce of 3,700 employees, the Danos Group serves more than 200 customers across 21 states, the Gulf of America and international markets.

This is the seventh acquisition for the company since 2014. According to Danos Ventures CEO Eric Danos, “We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees.”

