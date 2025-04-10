Danos announces leadership changes, aimed to drive growth and operational excellence

Reflective of its ongoing growth and transformation, Danos has announced promotions and changes to its leadership structure to support its strategy to deliver more value and competitiveness.

“This new structure positions us to better serve our customers, optimize our operations and strengthen our leadership team for continued success,” said Chief Executive Officer Paul Danos. “Now is the right time to begin the next phase of our transformation. Going forward, our structure reflects our primary businesses – project services and production services.”

The project services business, which includes fabrication, coatings and insulation, industrial and mechanical construction, maintenance, instrumentation and electrical, scaffolding, and rope access, will continue to be led by Jon Boudreaux, a member of the Executive Team since 2024 and president of Performance Energy Services, a Danos company.

With a background in engineering, construction, and project management, Boudreaux has worked in the energy and maritime industries for over two decades. Before joining Performance Energy Services, he was a manager of the heavy lift division, project manager and engineer at International Offshore Services and a naval architect and marine engineer at North American Shipbuilding. Boudreaux holds a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of New Orleans.

Reed Pere, a member of the Executive Team since 2015, has been promoted to president of the production services, which includes offshore and land production, technical services, coastal restoration, and materials management and logistics.

“We are confident that Reed will provide the expertise and guidance needed to enhance our operational efficiency and move forward toward our long-term growth objectives in these businesses,” said Paul Danos.

A 20-year industry veteran, Pere has a demonstrated history of strong leadership. He joined Danos in 2006, received the company’s Staff Employee of the Year award in 2012, and previously served as vice president of production services, vice president of business development and vice president of projects.

Before joining Danos, Pere worked as a secondary education administrator, coach and educator. He is past president of the Fourchon Energy Association and previously sat on the advisory board for the Deepwater Operations Conference. Pere is also a member of the South Central Industrial Association and the National Oceanic Industries Association.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in general studies and a Master of Education from Nicholls State University.

Danos remains committed to delivering safe, innovative solutions for its customers. The company continues to build on its legacy of quality service and operational excellence to expand its impact.

About Danos: With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com/.