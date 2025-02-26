Danos announces new acquisition, expands valve services

Danos announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of X-Pro Valve, LLC along with Surplus Valve Warehouse, LLC, which owns X-Pro’s inventory. This acquisition increases Danos’ valve and wellhead service offering, strengthening its position in providing premium valve services to the industrial and energy industries.

“This opportunity will strengthen our capabilities and allow us to better serve our customers,” said Danos CEO Paul Danos. “We are excited to provide greater value to existing Danos customers while introducing new customers to our highly skilled valve service team, led by our Operations Manager Dustin Hebert, a 20-year industry veteran.”

The acquisition includes surplus and reconditioned valves as well as fixed assets. Since 2019, Danos has offered valve services including field services, hydrostatic testing, inspections, repairs, replacements and rebuilds.

X-Pro Valve is well-known for its expertise in supplying and refurbishing valves to the industry, with attention to specialty valves. Danos Ventures, the family-owned investment company, facilitated the transaction on behalf of Danos LLC.