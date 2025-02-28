Danos announces strategic partnership to revolutionize supply chain management for the energy sector

Danos and AXion Logistics have formed a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive supply chain management and logistics, known as fourth-party logistics (4PL), to the energy industry. The collaboration combines Danos’ extensive history in upstream and midstream supply chain management with Axion Logistics’ expertise in downstream logistics and transportation, creating a comprehensive approach to optimizing supply chain operations.

Together, the companies have 45 years of combined supply chain experience and will establish a joint venture to expand the scope of services. The partnership will enhance efficiency, reduce costs and introduce innovative logistics solutions tailored to the evolving needs of energy businesses.

“This partnership with AXion represents a major step in our strategy to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the energy sector,” said Scott Theriot, general manager of Danos Supply Chain Services. “By combining our strengths, we are creating a seamless logistics network that will deliver greater value to our clients and set new standards for operational excellence.”

Steve Seymour, President of AXion Logistics, added, “By leveraging our complementary expertise and resources, we can develop cost-effective, high-performing supply chain solutions that directly address the industry’s logistical challenges. We’re eager to collaborate with Danos and drive lasting improvements for our customers.”

As part of the agreement, AXion Logistics will provide road transportation and logistics support through Danos’ Larose Distribution Center. Opened in January 2025, the center enhances storage and tracking capabilities with Danos’ i2ms technology, allowing real-time visibility for customers. Strategically located 30 miles north of Port Fourchon and within the Lafourche levee system, the facility is positioned to streamline operations for offshore and onshore energy projects.

By integrating advanced technology, industry expertise, and a customer-focused approach, Danos and AXion Logistics will redefine energy supply chain logistics, driving greater efficiency and long-term sustainability for the industry.

About Danos Group: With a history dating back to 1947, Danos Group is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com.

About AXion Logistics: Founded in 2001, AXion is a leading asset-based 4th Party Logistics (4PL) provider of high-quality supply chain solutions and innovative optimization services to the petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, and industrial supply industries. AXion Logistics is dedicated to the quality of life of its workers by providing an industry-recognized safety program and healthy work environment. Learn more at go-axion.com.