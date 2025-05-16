Danos appoints Arceneaux to board of directors

Danos welcomes Darin Arceneaux to its board of directors. Arceneaux brings more than 40 years of experience in finance, operations and strategic growth across the business community. Most recently, he served as president of Capitol City Produce, where he led the company through a period of significant expansion before retiring in March 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darin to the Danos board,” said Hank Danos, board chairman. “His expertise in company growth, acquisitions and strategic planning will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team. His values and leadership philosophy are a natural fit for our purpose-driven approach to business.”

Arceneaux spent 12 years at Capitol City Produce, where he also served as chief operating officer. Prior to that, he held executive leadership roles at Associated Grocers, Inc. for more than two decades, including executive vice president of operations and chief financial officer. Arceneaux is also skilled in large, publicly traded environments with international operations. He brings extensive governance experience, having served on a range of boards including Affinity Insurance LTD, LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurial Institute Advisory Board, Istrouma Area Council Boy Scouts of America, Capital One Bank Advisory Board and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Arceneaux joins fellow board members Hank Danos, Eric Danos, Paul Danos, Mark Danos; Jed DiPaolo, a former Halliburton executive who has served since 2004; and Greg Guidry, a former Shell executive who joined the board in 2019.