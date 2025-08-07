Danos GIVES Grant applications open through August 31; supporting nonprofits making an impact

Danos is accepting applications for its annual Danos GIVES grants through Sunday, August 31.

Each year, the Danos Foundation provides financial support to nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities where Danos Group employees live and work.

Nonprofits can view eligibility requirements and apply online at www.theseedsofgiving.com/danos-gives .

“The Danos family of companies is deeply committed to strengthening our communities,” said Mark Danos, CEO of Danos Family Investments. “We’re honored to partner with organizations solving big challenges, and we’re excited to grow these partnerships through this year’s round of GIVES grants.”

“Thanks to the continued support of the Danos Foundation, CASA of Terrebonne can fulfill our mission to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest,” said Christine Aucoin, executive director of CASA of Terrebonne, a 2024 grant recipient. “Together, we are changing lives.”