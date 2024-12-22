Danos’ Stein honored as Cyber Security Leader of 2024

Danos is pleased to announce that Information Security Officer Corey Stein has been named the 2024 Cyber Security Leader of the Year by the Louisiana IT Symposium. The award honors technology leaders who demonstrate strategic vision, leadership, community involvement and a significant impact on their organizations.

With 11 years at Danos, Stein has distinguished himself as the company’s first leader in security-focused information systems, significantly enhancing its cyber security posture. His proactive efforts have effectively protected operations, employees and customers from evolving cyber threats.

“Corey’s dedication and expertise have been critical to protecting our organization and team,” said CEO Paul Danos. “This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership and the impact he has made at Danos and beyond. We are incredibly proud of him.”

Director of Information Systems and Security Sonny Orgeron added, “Corey has transformed Danos’ cyber security infrastructure with his strategic approach and ability to tackle complex challenges. His work ensures our resilience and sets a high standard for the industry.”

The Louisiana IT Symposium gathers technology leaders statewide to share insights, foster collaboration and recognize excellence. Stein’s award underscores his contributions to advancing Danos’ business strategy and supporting the broader IT and cyber security community.

Danos congratulates Stein on this well-deserved honor and thanks him for his continued commitment to innovation and excellence.