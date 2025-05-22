EPA awards Lafourche Parish $500,000 in environmental grant funding

The EPA has announced a total of $6.8 million in Brownfield Grant funding that five recipients in Louisiana, Lafourche Parish being one of the five recipients. The funds can be used to assess, clean up, and revitalize local contaminated properties.

Lafourche Parish Government will be receiving a total of $500,000 in Brownfield Assessment Grant funds. The funds will be used to assess sites that are potentially contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, and/or petroleum. The funding will not be utilized for site cleanup as that will be the next phase if contaminants are found. If contaminants are found, the Parish will apply for an EPA Cleanup Grant.

The Parish has identified locations to target for this grant in Raceland and the Town of Lockport. The current targets are two former fuel stations and a vacant used boat and automobile maintenance facility. The start date for this work will be determined once an agreement is in place with the EPA.