Fat Boy Phillies Express to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant Fat Boys Phillies Express will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in mid-January 2025.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on January 15. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners and cousins KJ Townsend and Tremaine White about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Fat Boy Phillies Express was nominated to be on an episode of the Roadshow by Lisa Landry, who noted her favorite foods.

“This place has the best fried chicken and po’boys,” Landry wrote. “Seasoned to perfection. Service is awesome.”

This is the third location for Fat Boy Phillies – they began in Southland Mall, and also operate a food truck. They serve a small yet hearty menu of wings, smashburgers, Phillys, fries, pasta and specials such as the Mac Daddy, fried chicken tenders with homemade macaroni and cheese, or the Boo Special, a seafood-stuffed baked potato with a side of catfish.

Townsend, who has had significant health issues in the past including having a kidney transplant and amputations, continues to persevere through his struggles and believe in himself. He has a lot of culinary experience, from working in restaurants in Georgia to learning at the side of his grandmother, who “sold plates” out of her home for over thirty years.

“If you ever can’t get a job, you will never be without, because you know how to cook,” Townsend says she told him.

Fat Boy Phillies Express is located at 5717 W Main St, in Houma. For more information visit ‘Fat Boy Phillies’ on Facebook.