Five Terrebonne Parish seniors awarded Rotary scholarships for exemplary service

Five local high school seniors from the Class of 2025 have been awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne’s annual scholarship program. Sponsored in partnership with CSRS Inc., the scholarships recognize students who best exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”

This year’s recipients are:

Sunnie Dufrene, Ellender Memorial High School

Madison Lovell, H.L. Bourgeois High School

Aylyana Bourg, Houma Christian School

Maddison Carey, Covenant Christian Academy

Josie Schwab, Vandebilt Catholic High School

The Rotary Club applauds these students for their commitment to service and their positive impact on the community.