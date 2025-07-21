Five Terrebonne Parish seniors awarded Rotary scholarships for exemplary service

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

Five local high school seniors from the Class of 2025 have been awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne’s annual scholarship program. Sponsored in partnership with CSRS Inc., the scholarships recognize students who best exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”

This year’s recipients are:

  • Sunnie Dufrene, Ellender Memorial High School

  • Madison Lovell, H.L. Bourgeois High School

  • Aylyana Bourg, Houma Christian School

  • Maddison Carey, Covenant Christian Academy

  • Josie Schwab, Vandebilt Catholic High School

The Rotary Club applauds these students for their commitment to service and their positive impact on the community.

Sunnie Dufrene from Ellender Memorial and Club Scholarship Chair, Mart Black and Melynda Rodrigue with CSRS, Inc.
Aylyana Bourg from Houma Christian School with Club Scholarship Chair Mart Black and Past President, Alexander Jenkins.
Josie Schwab with Vandebilt Catholic with Club Scholarship Chair Mart Black and Past President, Alexander Jenkins.

Madison Lovell from H.L. Bourgeois with Club Scholarship Chair, Mart Black.
Maddison Carey from Covenant Christian Academy with Club Member Stephen Caldarera.

