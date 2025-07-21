Five Terrebonne Parish seniors awarded Rotary scholarships for exemplary service

Easing back-to-school anxiety: How to support your child’s mental health this school yearJuly 20, 2025
Five local high school seniors from the Class of 2025 have been awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne’s annual scholarship program. Sponsored in partnership with CSRS Inc., the scholarships recognize students who best exemplify the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
This year’s recipients are:
Sunnie Dufrene, Ellender Memorial High School
Madison Lovell, H.L. Bourgeois High School
Aylyana Bourg, Houma Christian School
Maddison Carey, Covenant Christian Academy
Josie Schwab, Vandebilt Catholic High School
The Rotary Club applauds these students for their commitment to service and their positive impact on the community.