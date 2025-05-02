Fletcher breaks ground on new Precision Agriculture and Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Fletcher Technical Community College has officially begun construction on a state-of-the-art Precision Agriculture and Advanced Manufacturing facility at its main campus in Schriever, marking a significant investment in workforce training and regional economic development.

The new facility is expected to be completed within 18 months and will house several high-demand programs critical to the future of Louisiana’s workforce: Precision Agriculture, Diesel Engine Technology, Automotive, Logistics, Drafting & Design, Advanced Machining/Machine Tool, and Quality Control.

“This project reflects Fletcher’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow while supporting the industries that fuel our region,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher. “By expanding our footprint and enhancing our training capabilities, we’re creating more opportunities for our students and helping local businesses meet the growing demand for skilled talent.”

With Louisiana’s agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics sectors continuing to evolve through technology and innovation, the new facility is designed to provide students with hands-on training in the latest tools, systems, and processes used in modern industry.

The Precision Agriculture program will focus on GPS-guided systems, sensor-based decision-making, and sustainable farming practices. Programs in Diesel Engine Technology, Automotive, and Logistics will offer advanced diagnostics, repair, and fleet management training. Advanced Machining and Quality Control programs will emphasize high-tech manufacturing, robotics, and precision measurement.

Local and regional industry partners have played a key role in shaping the design and focus of the facility to ensure that Fletcher graduates are job-ready and equipped to meet real-world challenges.

Construction is currently underway at Fletcher’s Schriever campus located at 1407 Highway 311. Additional details and updates will be shared throughout the construction process.