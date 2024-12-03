Fletcher Technical Community College announces name change for Office Systems Technology Program

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce a title change for its Office Systems Technology program. Effective immediately, the program will now be known as Administrative Office Management to better reflect the evolving skillsets and career opportunities available to graduates in the modern administrative workforce.

The curriculum for the program will remain the same, ensuring students continue to receive the same quality education and training that prepares them for success in their chosen fields. This change is designed to align the program name with current industry standards and expectations, enhancing its marketability and recognition for graduates.

“This name change to Administrative Office Management reflects our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and ensuring our graduates are prepared to meet the needs of today’s workplace,” said Susan Guerrero, Dean of Business, Education, Arts, Math, & Sciences (BEAMS). “While the curriculum remains the same, the new program title more accurately represents the leadership, organizational, and technological skills our students develop. We’re excited for the opportunities this change will bring to our students and their future careers.”

For students graduating in December 2024, diplomas will reflect the original name, Office Systems Technology. All other students, including those currently enrolled but not graduating this semester, will transition to the new program title of Administrative Office Management. This adjustment reflects Fletcher’s ongoing commitment to keeping its programs relevant and aligned with workforce demands.

For more information, please contact Glenda LeCompte Fletcher Technical Community College at (985) 448-5933 or visit www.fletcher.edu.