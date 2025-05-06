Fletcher Technical Community College invests in aviation with hangar acquisition at Houma-Terrebonne Airport

Fletcher Technical Community College has officially purchased three aircraft hangars at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport as part of its ongoing effort to expand workforce training opportunities in the region. This investment supports Fletcher’s plan to develop an aviation maintenance technician program designed to train future aviation professionals.

The program, anticipated to launch in 2026, would prepare students for careers in aviation maintenance with a focus on FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certifications. The program offering is pending all necessary accreditation approvals.

This initiative is made possible through strong community and aviation collaboration, including support from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

“Our region has long been a hub for aviation activity, and this program represents our commitment to meeting the workforce needs of local industry while providing meaningful career pathways for our students,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “We’re excited to take this next step in developing a program that supports the local workforce and economy.”

Anyone interested in being contacted when enrollment information becomes available are encouraged to complete Fletcher’s interest form by visiting https://www.fletcher.edu/aviation

As plans progress, additional updates and announcements will be shared.

For more information about the maintenance technician program, contact Madison Pellegrin at madison.pellegrin@fletcher.edu