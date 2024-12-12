Fletcher Technical Community College launches podcast: “Bridging the Bayou”

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce the launch of its podcast, Bridging the Bayou, a series designed to spotlight the people, programs, and partnerships that make the bayou region thrive. Hosted by Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland, the podcast features engaging conversations with educators, business leaders, community members, and other key stakeholders who are shaping the future of our community.

The first three episodes of Bridging the Bayou feature an engaging lineup of guests:

Dr. Monty Sullivan, President of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), discussing the vital role community colleges play in workforce development. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, Louisiana State Representative, sharing insights on leadership, legislation, and community growth. Dr. Danielle Vauclin, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at Fletcher, exploring the exciting advancements in Fletcher’s healthcare programs.

Dr. Kristine Strickland brings a personal and insightful approach to each conversation, helping listeners get to know the remarkable individuals who are driving positive change in the bayou region.

“Bridging the Bayou is about more than just telling stories,” said Dr. Strickland. “It’s about celebrating the connections that make our community strong. Each guest brings a unique perspective, and together, we’re highlighting the incredible ways Fletcher and our partners are contributing to the success of this region.”

Future episodes will feature educators, business owners, community leaders, donors, students, faculty, and staff, showcasing how their work and collaboration with Fletcher contribute to bridging the bayou. The podcast offers a fresh, behind-the-scenes look at the people and programs that fuel the college’s mission to empower the local community.