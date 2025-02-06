Fletcher Technical Community College named finalist for 2025 Bellwether Award

Fletcher Technical Community College has once again been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Bellwether Award, marking the second consecutive year the college has been nominated for this national honor. The Bellwether College Consortium recently announced the selection of 30 finalists, highlighting community colleges that demonstrate innovative, replicable, and scalable programs that drive student success and institutional excellence.

Fletcher has been named a finalist in the Planning, Governance, and Finance category, which recognizes institutions that advance efficiency and effectiveness in the community college sector.

“Being named a finalist for the Bellwether Award for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor for Fletcher,” said Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff, who continually seek innovative ways to enhance student experiences, improve institutional processes, and strengthen our community.”

The Bellwether Awards, established in 1995, are sponsored by the Alamo Colleges District in Texas and are among the most respected recognitions in higher education. Community colleges across the nation submit programs in three categories:

Instructional Programs and Services – Recognizing innovations in teaching and learning.

– Recognizing innovations in teaching and learning. Planning, Governance, and Finance – Highlighting efficiency and effectiveness in college operations.

– Highlighting efficiency and effectiveness in college operations. Workforce Development – Celebrating partnerships that support community and economic development.

This year, Fletcher Technical Community College is one of only ten finalists nationwide in the Planning, Governance, and Finance category. The final round of competition will take place at the 2025 Community College Futures Assembly,scheduled for February in San Antonio, Texas. There, finalists will present their programs before a panel of judges comprised of community college leaders and CEOs, with the winners announced during the assembly.

The Community College Futures Assembly serves as a national forum for leading community college innovators to collaborate and address the most pressing challenges in higher education.