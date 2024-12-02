Fletcher to host Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for attorneys and engineers

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for Attorneys and Engineers, to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, at Fletcher’s main campus located at 1407 Hwy 311 in Schriever, Louisiana.

This symposium offers a unique opportunity for legal and engineering professionals to earn up to 5.75 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) or Professional Development Hours (PDH) and one hour of professional ethics training.

Participants will enjoy breakfast and lunch, both included in the $200 registration fee. In addition, sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations seeking to support this enriching event.

“Fletcher is proud to provide continuing education programs that not only advance professional skills but also contribute to the growth of our region,” said Monique Crochet, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Fletcher Foundation. “The Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium is another example of our commitment to connecting professionals with valuable learning experiences close to home.”

For more information, or to become a sponsor, please contact Monique Crochet at Monique.crochet@fletcher.edu or call 985-448-7920.