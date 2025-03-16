Fletcher to host Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for Real Estate Agents

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for Real Estate Agents, to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, at Fletcher’s main campus located at 1407 Hwy 311 in Schriever, Louisiana.

This symposium is designed exclusively for real estate professionals seeking to expand their industry knowledge, stay current on market trends, and fulfill their Continuing Education (CE) requirements. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to seven CE credits while engaging with seasoned professionals and industry experts who will share valuable insights on best practices, regulatory updates, and the evolving real estate landscape.

In addition to a full day of learning and networking, participants will enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch, both included in the $150 registration fee. Businesses and organizations looking to connect with real estate professionals are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities, which provide valuable exposure and the chance to support ongoing professional development in the Bayou Region.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, please contact Lucy Shicksnider at lucy.shicksnider@fletcher.edu or call 985-448-7908.

To register, visit: https://www.fletcher.edu/rentals-events/