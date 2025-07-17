Geri Lynn Nissan celebrates 40 years of excellence, owner nationally recognized by Nissan North America Inc.

Geri Lynn Nissan, a staple of the Houma business community and trailblazer in Louisiana’s automotive industry, recently marked a major milestone: 40 years of continuous success.

In a surprise celebration, Nissan North America honored dealership owner Geri Lynn with the prestigious Service Anniversary Award, recognizing four decades of excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the Houma community.

A proud LSU Chemical Engineering graduate, Geri Lynn launched her career in the dealership’s service department before building one of the most vibrant and high-performing Nissan stores in the South. With seven consecutive wins in a row, Geri Lynn Nissan became the only Nissan dealership in Louisiana to earn the JD Power Award of Excellence. Under her leadership, the dealership was also recognized as Houma’s #1 Volume Import Dealer for 2024.

“Reaching 40 years in business is a rare and commendable achievement. On behalf of Nissan North America, we extend a special congratulations for completing this milestone,” said Judy Wheeler, Divisional Vice President of Nissan Sales and Regional Operations. “Geri Lynn Nissan embodies the spirit of Nissan — forward-thinking, customer-focused, and deeply connected to the community it serves. We celebrate you on your wonderful journey and look forward to seeing more milestones to come.”

Geri Lynn stands as a female powerhouse in a male-dominated industry. Her business acumen and strategic execution have not only broken barriers but set a new standard for excellence. As her vision continues to evolve, the dealership embraces new technologies and sustainability practices while keeping its deep-rooted values at the core of its mission.

Known for its vibrant, high-energy atmosphere, the dealership is also famous for its quirky, fun-filled commercials featuring longtime mascot Polly the Parrot, and most recently, Geri Lynn’s dachshunds, Pebbles and BamBam. That same spirit carries over into the showroom, where customers ring a bell to celebrate their purchase and take home a bottle of wine to toast with their families.

Reflecting on her journey, Geri Lynn shared, “I give God all the glory because this store has been one of the greatest miracles in my life. Every success we’ve had comes from the people, this incredible team, our loyal customers, and the community that’s supported us. It’s been a blessing every step of the way. I like to say we’re not just a dealership, we’re a one-of-a-kind, one-hit wonder, and we’re just getting started.”