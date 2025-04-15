Get ready to tee off at the Annual Chamber Golf Classic

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is calling all golfers — from seasoned pros to snack-loving social players — to join the fun at the Annual Chamber Golf Classic on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Ellendale Country Club in Houma.

Presented by K&B Industries, this can’t-miss event features a four-person scramble with a 10 AM shotgun start, along with great food, drinks, prizes, and plenty of laughs.

Whether you’re chasing birdies or just cruising the course for good vibes, it’s all about community, camaraderie, and a little friendly competition. Entry is $150 per person or $600 per team, and spots are filling up fast — so gather your dream team and register now at houmachamber.com.