Get ready to tee off at the Annual Chamber Golf Classic

Landry declares ‘reckoning’ on insurance industry in bold session opener
April 14, 2025
Alumni Grill’s Chef Mark Livas takes 1st Place at Bayou Culinary Showcase with award-winning BBQ Taco
April 14, 2025
Landry declares ‘reckoning’ on insurance industry in bold session opener
April 14, 2025
Alumni Grill’s Chef Mark Livas takes 1st Place at Bayou Culinary Showcase with award-winning BBQ Taco
April 14, 2025

Photo provided.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is calling all golfers — from seasoned pros to snack-loving social players — to join the fun at the Annual Chamber Golf Classic on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Ellendale Country Club in Houma.

Presented by K&B Industries, this can’t-miss event features a four-person scramble with a 10 AM shotgun start, along with great food, drinks, prizes, and plenty of laughs.

Whether you’re chasing birdies or just cruising the course for good vibes, it’s all about community, camaraderie, and a little friendly competition. Entry is $150 per person or $600 per team, and spots are filling up fast — so gather your dream team and register now at houmachamber.com.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 13, 2025

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Kate Baumann, NP, to Terrebonne General Internal Medicine Specialists

Read more