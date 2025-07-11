Greater Lafourche Port Commission acquires 743-acre tract from the State of Louisiana

At its monthly board meeting this July, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission announced it approved the payment and acquisition of a 743-acre tract from the State of Louisiana, paving the way for the expansion of Argent LNG’s landmark liquefied natural gas export development in Port Fourchon.

With the completion of this deal, Argent LNG has added the additional acres to its project, bringing the project’s total footprint to approximately 900 acres. The expanded site provides the scale and flexibility to optimize facility design, enhance logistics efficiency, and support future phases of growth as global LNG demand accelerates.

“This transaction represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to grow Port Fourchon as the Gulf of America’s hub for energy innovation and logistics excellence,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “By securing this tract, our Board of Commissioners has not only positioned Argent LNG for long-term success but created the foundation for decades of investment and job creation for Lafourche Parish and our region. Port Fourchon has always been the place where big energy ideas become reality, and this project is no exception.”

Argent LNG’s project, which is engineered to deliver up to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of lower-carbon LNG, is designed around a modular execution model that accelerates construction timelines, reduces capital expenditures, and lowers operational costs. With the expanded lease area, Argent LNG will be able to maximize operational efficiency, integrate additional storage and process infrastructure, and build the flexibility to scale production capacity over time.

“Location is everything when it comes to developing LNG infrastructure that can compete on cost, schedule, and reliability,” said Jonathan Bass, Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG. “Port Fourchon offers unmatched deepwater access, proximity to offshore and onshore energy services, and a community of stakeholders who understand how to execute at scale. Adding this acreage to our lease brings our project to approximately 900 acres and gives us the room to fully realize our vision of a world-class facility built faster and smarter—and to deliver reliable, lower-carbon energy to customers worldwide.”

The acquisition and lease expansion mark the latest step in a shared commitment between Argent LNG, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and the State of Louisiana to add and LNG export component to Fourchon’s economic engine that continues to support local employment and diversification of energy markets.

Development of the Argent LNG project will continue with permitting, engineering, and early site work ahead of a formal project launch to the global industry at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy.

For more information about Argent LNG or the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, please visit: www.portfourchon.com or www.argentlng.com.

About the Greater Lafourche Port Commission – The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is the governing authority for Port Fourchon and South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport. As America’s Energy Port, Port Fourchon services 100-percent of deepwater Gulf of America oil and gas activity and is a critical hub for domestic energy production, supply chain operations, and emergency response.

About Argent LNG – Argent LNG is an independent U.S.-based LNG developer dedicated to delivering cleaner, dependable, affordable energy to nations of shared values and emerging markets. Through modular innovation, operational agility, and a relentless focus on delivery, Argent LNG is committed to enabling global energy security while advancing the world’s decarbonization goals.