Greater Lafourche Port Commission Board begins new term as calendar turns to 2025

At this Wednesday’s Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) board meeting, the newly elected and incumbent members were sworn in for the 2025-2030 term by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The nine-member board, which serves the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish, includes Harris “Chuckie” Cheramie Jr., Seat A; Thomas “Tom” Pitre, III, Seat B; Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont, Seat C; Rodney Gisclair, Seat D; Reggie Ledet, Seat E; Chad Callais, Seat F; John “T John” Melancon Jr., Seat G; Charles “Mike” Callais, Seat H; and Kris Callais, Seat I.

Chad Callais won his election to gain a seat on the commission. Cheramie Jr., Rodney Gisclair, Melancon Jr., Mike Callais, Lafont, Kris Callais, Pitre, and Ledet were elected without opposition.

“I am excited to welcome the 2025-2030 board,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Our port commission features an experienced group of individuals representing many fields of business and industry. I am anxious to work with all our commissioners because I know they have a true desire to make thoughtful decisions that benefit our port, airport, and community in a positive way. It is a great honor to work for them and our community.”

The board, which has jurisdiction over Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport, is the only elected port commission in the state.

Cheramie, Jr., who has served as a commissioner for a total of 24 years and board president the past six years, said he welcomes what awaits him and his fellow board members.

“The great people of the 10th Ward of Lafourche elected us to this commission because we live here and want to work hard on their behalf. While our port and airport continue to grow, that doesn’t mean we are satisfied. We have many exciting projects planned in the upcoming years that will require due diligence, but in the end, they will benefit all of us. To sit on a board that is involved in these important decisions is an honor and privilege for all of us.”