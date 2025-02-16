Greater Lafourche Port Commission elects board officers

At the February 12, 2025 board meeting, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) board elected its officers. The board elected John “T-John” Melancon, Jr. as President, Kris Callais as Vice President, Harris “Chuckie” Cheramie, Jr. as Secretary, and Rodney Gisclair, Sr. as Treasurer.

New Port Commission President John Melancon said, “I appreciate the confidence that my fellow commissioners have in my ability to represent Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as board president and continue to guide our port and airport in a positive direction along with my fellow commissioners.”

Port commissioners are elected for six-year terms by the citizens of the 10th Ward of Lafourche Parish. The executive board’s officers are nominated and elected by the board of commissioners every three years.

The board, which has jurisdiction over Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport, is the only elected port commission in the state.

The next scheduled meeting for the GLPC board will be on Wednesday, February 26, when they hold their committee meetings at 10:30 a.m. at the Administrative Office in Cut Off, 16829 East Main Street.

