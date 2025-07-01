Griffin’s Louisiana Grille announces new ownership, committed to preserving long-loved menu and service

From Griffin’s Louisiana Grille – A Houma restaurant staple, Griffin’s Louisiana Grille, announced new ownership this Monday, with promises to keep the same long-loved menu.

The local franchise, started back in 1999 and owned by the Griffin family, was purchased by Richard and Robin Rieve just last week. The Rieve family, also lifelong Houma residents, have been longstanding supporters and admirers of the beloved restaurant brand, with their youngest daughter managing the Houma location for the last 11 years.

“We are very excited to start this new chapter of our lives and will do our very best to keep Kirk Griffin’s dream alive,” Mrs. Rieve remarked. “We owe a lot of gratitude to the staff, as well as the patrons of Griffins, for sticking with us throughout this transition; and also to Justin and the entire Griffin Family for trusting us to continue the legacy that the Griffin Family has built in this community.”

The Rieve family shared that they have plans to continue weekly lunch specials, featuring diner favorites like shrimp stew and fried chicken over pasta, and even incorporating other new and unique dining options as future planning continues. “We know several of our customers have made requests to bring back once-loved dishes that have since been removed from our menu, and even new concepts, too. Rest assured, we are working diligently with our vendors and we too, are hopeful for menu enhancements,” said Mr. Richard Rieve.

Beginning on Monday, June 30th, guests can expect the restaurant to be open for service Tuesday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner, with Mondays being reserved for lunch only and Sundays remaining closed. With future plans for longer hours and some dining room updates, the Rieve family suggests to stay tuned to their social media channels for the most accurate and up-to-date information on Griffin’s Louisiana Grille, and looks forward to serving you soon.