Healthgrades names Terrebonne General a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System announced today that it has been recognized as a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects Terrebonne General’s clear commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety.

“Patient safety is our top priority at Terrebonne General, and to be recognized nationally with this five-star award solidifies our commitment to unwavering excellence in this area,” says Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of every individual who has contributed to our organization’s patient safety culture to help us achieve this amazing success.”

Terrebonne General’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top-performing hospitals for patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation’s highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, making it increasingly important for consumers to seek care at a hospital with top safety ratings. From 2021-2023, 173,280 preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for nearly 76% of these incidents.* The annual study found that patients treated in hospitals that received the 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital falls resulting in fracture (54% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 55% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 69% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (72% less likely)

“As a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient, Terrebonne General consistently puts the well-being of their patients and staff at the forefront, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide,” said Debra Gradick, MD FACEP, senior physician consultant at Healthgrades. “We commend Terrebonne General for providing consistently exceptional care while preventing serious injuries, giving patients their best chance of a seamless recovery.”

Where you’re treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for guidance on how to find safe, high quality care in 2025.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2024.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Awards Methodology.