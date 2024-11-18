Houma-native led company named #1 Fastest Growing Business on LSU 100 List

Congratulations to Red Bison Services, led by Houma-native Vice President Matthew Tanory and Houma-born President Rocky Ortego, which has been named the #1 fastest-growing business on the prestigious LSU 100 list.

Co-owners Rocky Ortego and Matthew Tanory, along with their families and team, accepted this incredible award last Friday evening. Tanory is a 1999 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, and Ortego was born in Houma and raised in Luling. Both entrepreneurs attended Louisiana State University.

“It’s pretty incredible to receive this recognition,” said Tanory. “We’d like to thank LSU for hosting this event, all of our clients, our team, and especially our families for putting up with late nights and early mornings.”

Red Bison Services was founded in 2015 as a construction consulting firm working with small contractors to advance their footprint in the industry. Since then, we have grown to a multi-service company providing Construction, Facility Support, and Vegetation Maintenance Services operating throughout the Eastern United States for Federal, Private, and Industrial Clients. RBS specializes in Federal Contracting servicing USACE, NAVFAC, USDA, NOAA, ARNG, ANG, USFS, USAF, and NASA. Read more about Red Bison Services here.

The LSU100 and LSU ROARING20 lists showcase the entrepreneurial success of LSU graduates. Engaging the honorees with the LSU community of current students and faculty provides networking and learning opportunities that create and sustain a legacy of entrepreneurship at LSU. See the complete 2024 list here.